Ghana have revealed that two athletes who represented the country at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this month have not returned home.

The Ghana Badminton Association have confirmed Stella Amassah and Gifty Mensah disappeared from the Athletes' Village and have still not been found.

The number of African athletes and officials to have gone missing has now grown to 20.

Also missing are eight Cameroonians, five Ugandas, two from Sierra Leone and a Kenyan, Rwandan and Tanzanian.

They all have a legal right to stay in Australia until May 15, the date their visas expire, and it is not known whether they will remain in the country or return home.

