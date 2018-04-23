FIFA will undertake a second inspection of Morocco's bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this week following further claims world football's governing body attempted to change the hosting requirements before the submission deadline.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported that a request was made to insert a condition which required each bidding country to have six existing stadiums at a meeting in Zurich just days before the bid books were sent to FIFA.

This would have effectively ruled Morocco out of the race for the 2026 tournament as the African nation has five existing venues in its bid, all of which require substantial renovation.

FIFA have denied the claims, which further fuel suggestions the organisation and its President Gianni Infantino are trying to exclude the Moroccan candidacy before the vote is due to take place at the Congress in Moscow on June 13.

It is thought Infantino prefers the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico and is keen for the tournament to be held in North America.

Infantino received strong backing from then US Soccer President Sunil Gulati when he was running for the FIFA Presidency in 2016 and it is claimed giving the World Cup to the region would return the favour prior to a re-election bid next year.

FIFA's Evaluation Task Force completed its inspection of the two bids when the group visited Morocco last week, where the panel raised concerns over hotel capacity and the readiness of stadiums to host matches.

CAF President Ahmad has offered Europe a vote-trading deal in an effort to secure support for Morocco 2026 ©Getty Images

Moulay Hafid Elalamy, President of the Morocco 2026 bid, admitted the Task Force had "noticed some deviations from the initial planned programme".

The second unplanned inspection will see FIFA discuss "possible solutions for accommodation and stadiums", Elalamy said.

The reports in Germany come after Morocco 2026 openly criticised FIFA, claiming the organisation had changed the scoring system just 24 hours before they officially submitted their bid.

In comments which are likely to further irritate officials at FIFA, who are keen to ensure the 2026 bid process avoids the controversy which plagued the 2018 and 2022 races, Confederation of African Football President Ahmad offered a vote-trading deal with Europe in an effort to secure support for Morocco.

Ahmad, a member of the FIFA Council, told Agence France-Presse told Europe to "vote for us so we can vote for you next time".

"It is clear, it is democracy," he reportedly said.

FIFA is usually against such public deals between Confederations or Member Associations.

While doubts over Morocco's candidacy continue, the bid from the North African country has been offered support from around the world.

Russia, France, South Africa and Algeria have all pledged their backing to the Moroccan bid.

Each of the 211 FIFA Member Associations, aside from the bidding countries, will be able to cast their vote at the Congress on the eve of the opening match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.