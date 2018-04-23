Olympic, Paralympic, world and continental champions have converged on the French resort of Hyères for the third round of the World Sailing's Sailing World Cup series.

With the Sailing World Championships just a few months away, every race counts, making it a highly competitive week of sailing for the 690 sailors representing 46 nations.

Racing is due to start tomorrow and is set to conclude on Sunday (April 29), with the overall final in scheduled for another French venue, Marseille, in June.

The 2.4 Norlin OD, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and RS:X fleets are due to conclude racing on Saturday (April 28) with their medal races.

The men's and women's 470, Laser, laser radial and Finn sailors are scheduled to bring the regatta to a close on Sunday.

Among the competitors in the 49er class are the Croatian brothers, Šime and Mihovil Fantela.

Šime won the Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and claimed victory the 2016 Hyères World Cup Series in the men's 470.

The Sailing World Cup Series, which last took place in Miami, will resume in Hyeres tomorrow ©Getty Images

This will be his 15th regatta on these waters and between them, the pair hold a lot of experience competing in Hyères.

"Hyères is a legendary place to sail for us, we love it a lot," Šime Fantela said.

"This will be our 15th regatta here and it's a great place to sail so we are looking forward to it."

Favourites in their class will be the British world champions, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, but the Spanish and Argentinian challenge is expected to be strong.

Home sailor Damien Seguin will be competing in the 2.4mR Norlin OD boat over the next week.

The Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist won the 2015 and 2017 editions of the Hyères World Cup Series.

"My first World Cup in Hyères was in 1988, sailing in the Tornado class and then I first sailed in the 2.4 in 2002," said Seguin.

"I've won nine times here and I'm going to try and win my tenth."