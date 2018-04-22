New Russian pairing Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Igor Velichko earned their first gold medal on the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach World Tour as they defeated fellow countrymen Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin in the four star Xiamen Open 21-18, 21-19.

In the women’s final at the Guanyinshan Golden Beach venue Canada’s Commonwealth Games champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes claimed the title by defeating Brittany Hochevar and Kelly Claes of the United States 21-19, 21-14.

Stoyanovskiy, 21, and 22-year-old Velichko only teamed up this year and won silver at the last World Tour stop in Doha last month before finding their way to the top of the podium in China.

It was a tense final between two teams who are training partners, but the new pairing kept their nerve to earn a narrow win.

"It's really wonderful!," said Stoyanovskiy.

"It's my first gold medal of the World Tour.

"It's a very important medal for us because it's only our third tournament,

"This match against our teammates is very nervous because we know each other very well."

Olympic champions Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt of Brazil took the bronze medal with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Batorsz Losiak.

Canada's Commonwealth Games champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes won the gold medal at the FIVB Beach World Tour Xiamen Open as their good form continued ©FIVB

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who won their Commonwealth Games gold medal at Gold Coast 2018 10 days ago, were on the World Tour podium many times in 2017.

By contrast, the Xiamen Open was the first tournament for Claes and Hochevar as a partnership and they entered the final after battling all the way from the qualification round.

The American duo took the lead in the first set, but Pavan/Humana-Paredes, world ranking number one, played consistently and never fell far behind.

"It means a lot for us to prove that we can keep winning and it wasn't just a fluke," said Humana-Paredes.

"To have back-to-back gold medals and to be able to play at this level consistently and come out on top, it's huge for us."

Australia’s Commonwealth Games silver medallists Mariafe Del Solar Artacho and Taliqua Clancy earned their first bronze on the FIVB World Tour in beating Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Agatha Bednarczuk of Brazil 21-18, 21-17.