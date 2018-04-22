Argentina's largest chain of gymnasiums, SportClub, has signed a deal to become a local sponsor of this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, it has been announced.

SportClub will install state-of-the-art gym equipment in the Youth Olympic Village so the athletes can prepare for their competitions.

The equipment will cover the different phases of the preparation of high-performance athletes such as cardio, functional and muscle building.

Nearly 4,000 teenage athletes from 206 countries are due to compete at Buenos Aires 2018 due to take place from October 6 to 18.

"We want the athletes who have worked hard for years to qualify for Buenos Aires 2018 to have the last training sessions prior to the competition in world-class facilities," Buenos Aires 2018 executive director Leandro Larrosa said.

SportClub will install state-of-the-art equipment in the gym at the Youth Olympic Village for Buenos Aires 2018 ©Buenos Aires 2018

Larrosa added: "We are proud that they will have a gym that will cover all their needs."

SportClub will be in the silver category of the local sponsorship programme.

"For SportClub it is an enormous pride to accompany the athletes in this Olympic event and contribute with them on the road to fulfill their dreams," said SportClub commercial direcor Pablo Massa.

"Youth, sport, friendship, excellence, all united in a historic moment that makes it a dream for us too."