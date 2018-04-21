World Series of Boxing (WSB) newcomers Indian Tigers claimed a crucial victory in their pursuit of a play-off place as they beat the Patriot Boxing Team in Rohtak.

The Indian Tigers ensured they remain in contention to progress through to the knockout rounds of the competition with a 3-2 win at the National Boxing Academy.

Kavinder Bisht got the Indian team off to the best possible start as he swept aside Rasul Saliev with a unanimous 3-0 victory in the 52kg category.

Silva Thapa then doubled the home side's advantage as he battled to a hard-fought triumph against Shamil Askerov.

The World Championships bronze medallist and Youth Olympics silver medallist got the better of his opponent with a determined display to put his team 2-0 up on the night.

The Russian team had already qualified for the next round but were in no mood to go down without a fight as they reigned supreme in the next two bouts to level the contest.

Shakhabas Makhmudov outclassed Duryodhan Singh Negi 3-0 in the welterweight division before Pavel Silyagin earned a split decision victory over Brijesh Yadav at light heavyewight.

Silyagin's success meant the final fight of the tie would be the decider as Narender took on Sergei Egorov at super heavyweight.

Narender was in superb form during the bout as he dominated Egorov before sealing victory by unanimous decision.

The Indian Tigers, currently third in Group C, can secure their progression if they beat China Dragons tomorrow.