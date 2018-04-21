The Czech Republic took a huge step towards reaching the Fed Cup final as Petra Kvitová and Karolína Plíšková gave their team a 2-0 lead in their last four encounter with Germany in Stuttgart.

Kvitova got the Czech side off to the best possible start as she beat Julia Görges in straight sets in the opening singles rubber at the Porsche Arena.

The two-time Wimbledon champion overcame her German opponent 6-3, 6-2 to put the Czechs ahead in the tie.

Plíšková then moved the Czech Republic to the brink of the final as she ousted Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in a rematch of the 2016 US Open final, won by the German.

The Czech Republic need just one win from tomorrow's reverse singles rubbers to book their place in the final.

"I didn’t expect this at all - I was only hoping for it,” Czech captain Petr Pala said.

“I believed it could happen, but it is still a long way."

CoCo Vandeweghe was beaten in three sets by Kristina Mladenovic in France's clash with the United States ©Getty Images

Pala added: "The German team is strong.

"We can’t be flying somewhere in the clouds tomorrow."

The other semi-final is level after the opening day as France and the United States are locked at 1-1 going into tomorrow.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens edged the American team in front when she battled past Pauline Parmentier 7-6, 7-5 at the Arena du Pays d’Aix in Aix-en-Provence.

The US looked to be heading for another victory when CoCo Vandeweghe took the first set of her clash with France's Kristina Mladenovic.

But the French player fought back to claim a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to leave the match on a knife-edge.