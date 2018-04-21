Rafael Nadal is just one match away from winning the 11th Monte Carlo Masters title he needs to retain his world number one ranking after beating Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-final.

The 31-year-old Spaniard will now meet Kei Nishikori, who defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

He has now won 34 straight sets on his favoured surface.

Nadal needs to win this ATP Masters 1000 tournament event to prevent Switzerland's Roger Federer overtaking him.

Nadal broke the 26-year-old Dimitrov’s serve in the second game as he raced into a 3-0 lead, only for Dimitrov to win the next three games as the pair slugged it out in an intense start.

Japan's Kei Nishikori reached the Monte Carlo Masters with a semi-final win over Germany's Alexander Zverev and now meets Rafael Nadal in the final as he seeks his first major title ©Getty Images

However, the Bulgarian's serve unravelled under the pressure of Nadal being a game away from the set, producing two double faults before Nadal hit the line with a forehand winner on his second set point.

At that point the match tipped decisively.

Nishikori came back from a set down to beat Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 28-year-old Japanese player is yet to win a Masters title in three previous final appearances, including one against Nadal in Madrid four years ago when he led by a set and a break before retiring injured.