A host of Paralympic and world champions are among the entries for the two-day International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo Grand Prix in Antalya, due to begin tomorrow.

The IBSA has announced around 240 blind and visually impaired judoka are set to compete at the event at the Antalya Arena.

Ukraine’s Inna Cherniak is one of the headline names at the competition as she is the reigning Paralympic and world champion.

Cherniak will bid for further glory in the under-57 kilograms category, where she will avoid arch-rival Lucia Araujo after the Brazilian stepped up to under-63kg.

The Ukrainian beat Araujo by ippon to win the Paralympic Games gold medal at Rio 2016.

Georgia's Zviad Gogotchuri is another Paralympic champion to have entered the Grand Prix ©Getty Images

"This is judo, and to predict what will be in one or another second is almost impossible," said Cherniak.

"There are many girls who aspire to win as well as me and I think that everyone deserves to win.

"At competitions it is necessary to be ready and concentrated from the first to the last second."

Paralympic gold medallist Choi Gwang-geun of South Korea is the favourite in the under-100kg division, where he could be challenged by Antonio Tenorio, the Brazilian who he overcame to win the title at Rio 2016.

A potential clash between Georgia’s Paralympic champion Zviad Gogotchuri and the American world title holder Dartanyon Crockett could happen at under-90kg.

Brazil’s Alana Maldonado, the Rio 2016 silver medallist in the women’s under-70kg, is also set to compete in the Turkish city.