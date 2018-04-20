International University Sports Federation (FISU) International Technical Committee chairperson Jean Paul Clémençon has praised venues due to be used at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples following their latest inspection visit.

The Committee visited venues for volleyball, swimming, archery, judo, water polo, football, sailing, tennis, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics during their trip to the Italian city.

It is claimed the 27 national and International sport delegates who attended the visit gave their "broad approval" of preparations for Naples 2019.

Clémençon claimed Naples 2019 were "well advanced2 at this stage and they were "optimistic" the venues will be completely ready to host the event next year when it is due to take place between July 3 and 14.

"We visited about 50 venues, a real treasure for Napoli and Campania, demonstrating the great sport desire of the region," he said.

"Certainly, there are some venues renovations to realise, such as in PalaVesuvio, but these are ordinary actions and we were reassured about the timing."ClémençonClémençonClémençonClémençon

The delegates visited 50 venues during their trip to the Italian region ©FISU

Clémençon added: "All the Campania venues are suitable to host the competitions of such an important and complex event as Universiade, that needs a great synchronisation between all the functional areas."

The Committee also heralded the arrival of Luisa Latella, appointed in January as the Extraordinary Commissioner for the 2019 Summer Universiade.

Latella promised organisers were working "intensely" with the various stakeholders to deliver the project to the best possible level.

"We are confident," she said.

"The Government commitment proves the importance of the event not only for Campania, but also for the whole nation."

The next inspection of the Committee is scheduled to take place from May 6 to 10, where delegates will conclude venue visits to the facilities for shooting, basketball, diving, fencing, table tennis, rugby, taekewondo and athletics.