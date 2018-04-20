The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) have signed a contract with tee-short customisation company Dimona to produce and market clothes supporting Brazilian sports teams in the build-up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The agreement will see Dimona, who produced clothes for the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as various carnival festivals, produce 10 types of Time Brasil branded clothing, which will go on sale next month.

Time Brasil is a brand of Brazilian athletes who are said to represent the nation’s 200 million fans and is described as the "meeting point" between fans and athletes.

"It is a great opportunity to add value to the brand and offer fans unique products from Time Brasil, which represents Brazilian athletes of all modalities," COB marketing manager Miriam D'Agostini said.

“And the partnership with Dimona, with its quality already recognised in the market, is a great opportunity.”

Dimona have provided clothes for Brazil's famous carnival ©Getty Images

Dimona commercial director Leonardo Zonenschein added: "The Time Brasil brand has an enormous potential for involvement with Brazilian fans.

"The brand is a seal that represents the Olympic athletes and has at its root the determination, the overcoming and the total dedication to the sport.

"At the Rio 2016 Games, we inaugurated this partnership producing official products that have spread through the Olympic arenas.

"We want to invest even more in the licensing project as the new contract will be given until the Tokyo Games in 2020, in which new prints will be released exclusively for the Games."