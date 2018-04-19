Peace and Sport today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) here at SportAccord Summit.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer and Peace and Sport counterpart Joël Bouzou put pen to paper on the agreement.

Both parties have collaborated on past projects in Colombia, Dubai, Haiti and Timor Leste, using badminton as a catalyst to bring about positive outcomes.

They hope to replicate this success in future initiatives.

This year, BWF and its Member Associations joined Peace and Sport in the celebration of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on April 6 and the #WhiteCard campaign.

"We constantly see how sport can transcend conflict and foster cross-cultural goodwill, friendship and peace," Høyer said.

"BWF looks forward to intensifying our partnership with Peace and Sport to continue sharing great values globally - not only about sport, but also about life and relationships among different people."

This week, Peace and Sport participated in SportAccord Summit and the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport’s United Through Sport 2018 Bangkok Festival.

Over the five days of conferences, meetings and exhibition, Peace and Sport has been on the ground encouraging the leading names in International Federations from across the world to use sport as a tool for social development and inclusion.

International Federation Presidents and participants have been visiting Peace and Sport booth, posing for images with white cards to support the campaign.

SportAccord Summit participants, including International Federation Presidents, have been visiting the Peace and Sport booth and showing their support for the #WhiteCard campaign ©Peace and Sport

Peace and Sport’s Champions for Peace have also been promoting the values of sport for social change.

They include Canadian Olympian Charmaine Crooks and French FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu, both of whom raised white cards.

In the framework of the United Through Sport 2018 Bangkok Festival, French Taekwondo Olympic medallist Pascal Gentil met 12 young refugees living in Thailand to share with them his experiences as an athlete and encourage them to practice sport.

Peace and Sport also invited International Federations to join the 2018 Friendship Games.

Celebrated since 2010, the Games are an annual celebration of sport set in the borderlands between Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They bring together young athletes from the three war-torn nations to promote inter-cultural dialogue.

Last year, nine International Federations - including the World Baseball Softball Confederation, the International Basketball Federation and the World Karate Federation - supported the event.



"Everybody can play a role to maximise the use of sport for peace and to make it more accessible to children," Bouzou said.

"The Friendship Games is a great example that International Federations can help to promote the positive values of sport.

"They possess the expertise and knowledge on sport, which can be used in sport-based initiatives that are looking for positive social change."

