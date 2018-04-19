USA Luge chief executive Jim Leahy and coach Bill Tavares have both committed to working with the organisation through to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Tavares, who competed for the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympic Games in Albertville, has agreed to take on the role of national team coach on a full-time basis.

He became interim coach in May of last year after Miro Zayonc stepped down for health reasons.

The American led the team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February, where Chris Mazdzer claimed the silver medal in the men's event.

It was the first medal for the US in men’s singles since luge made its debut on the Olympic programme at Innsbruck 1964.

Tavares will be helped by assistant coaches Bengt Walden and Lubomir Mick, while conditioning coach Matt Oakes and team manager Keith Younger have also been kept on.

Chris Mazdzer claimed silver in the men's luge event at the 2018 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Tavares is highly regarded with American winter sport as has now coached teams that have won medals in five Olympics.

He was formerly a coach of the women's bobsleigh team.

Leahy has also vowed to continue in his role for at least the next four years, building up to Beijing 2022.

"After Chris’s achievement, and the bronze medal from Erin Hamlin four years ago, it’s imperative that we keep the momentum going," he said.

"Similarly, Hamlin’s Sochi bronze was a first for the Americans in women’s singles.

"To that end, we are organising ourselves now for success four years from now in Beijing."