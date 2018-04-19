Molten has been named as the new global partner and official ball partner of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF).

As the official game ball, Molten will supply its Molten GG7X and GG6X for all world competitions as well as the zonal qualifying tournaments directly leading up to them, beginning with the 2018 World Championships due to take place Hamburg later this year.

The partnership also includes a collaboration on a variety of cross promotional marketing opportunities to enhance the Molten brand across the sport of wheelchair basketball and likewise the IWBF brand.

The three-year agreement has been built upon the relationship of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) with Molten, where previously FIBA supplied IWBF with Molten basketballs.

"It is our great pleasure to execute our partnership with IWBF, allowing Molten basketballs to be used as the official game ball for competitions at the global level," Kiyo Tamiaki, President and chief executive of Molten Corporation, said.

"Wheelchair basketball is such an exciting sport both for players and audience."

"We are honoured to be an IWBF global partner.”

The IWBF Executive Council present the new branded Molten basketballs ©IWBF

Ulf Mehrens, President of the IWBF, added: "Over a number of years FIBA have been the provider of our game balls.

"We are very proud to have signed a new agreement which directly involves Molten and makes them the first global partner of IWBF."

Patrick Baumann, FIBA secretary general said: "In recent years, FIBA and IWBF have enjoyed an increased cooperation.

"The relationship is going from strength to strength, to the extent that one of our sport's key stakeholders is able to forge a partnership all of its own with our long-standing partner of more than 30 years.

"This is a momentous occasion for IWBF, FIBA and Molten."