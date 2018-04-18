World number one Rafael Nadal raced past Slovenia's Aljaž Bedene to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco today.

Spain’s defending champion beat Bedene, ranked 58th in the world, 6-1, 6-3 in 77 minutes at the Monte Carlo Country Club

Serbia’s former world number one Novak Djokovic beat Croatia's Borna Ćorić, although he needed 10 match points before closing out a 7-6, 7-5 win over the world number 39 in this ATP Masters 1000 event.

"After two years finally I can play without pain," said Djokovic.

"Under the circumstances and considering I haven't played too many official matches, I thought I played well."

Serbia's former world number one Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Croatia's Borna Ćorić after reaching the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters as he continued his comeback from injury ©Getty Images

Nadal is continuing his return from a hip problem that forced him to retire from his Australian Open match against Marin Čilićin January.

He is now due to face Russia's world number 38 Karen Khachanov while Djokovic, seeded ninth in Monaco, will face Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem.

Nadal, a 10-time champion in Monaco, needs to win the tournament to stay top of the world rankings or he will be replaced by Roger Federer.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, continuing his return from a lengthy lay-off with a wrist injury, beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2.

He is now scheduled to face Italy's Andreas Seppi, who beat British number one Kyle Edmund in the first round.