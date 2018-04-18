Spain's Alejandro Valverde’s hopes of winning a fifth consecutive title in La Fleche Wallone were denied today as he had to settle for second behind France's 25-year-old Julian Alaphilippe, who earned the biggest win of his career in securing the first French victory in the Ardennes one-day classic for 21 years.

But there was no denying Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands a fourth successive title in the women’s race.

Alaphilippe, riding for Quick-Step Floors, finished four seconds in front of Valverde on the steep final climb of the Mur de Huy which brought this 198.5 kilometres journey from the starting point of Seraing to a close.

The young Frenchman - second in this race in 2015 and 2016 - followed up on a powerful effort by Belgium's Jelle Vanendert, of Lotto-Soudal, mid-way up the climb that saw the pair drift clear of the main group.

Alaphilippe was then able to round Vanendert in the final 100 metres and drop him, with the 37-year-old working desperately to catch up in order to defend his title in what was the 17th event in this year's International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour.

Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands comes home for her fourth consecutive win in La Fleche Wallone ©Getty Images

For a moment it looked like the five-time winner would make it, but Alaphilippe was able to kick again in the final metres to finish in 4 hours 53min 37sec, with Valverde four seconds behind

Vanendert was able to hold on for third place six seconds behind, while the Czech Republic's Roman Kreuziger, riding for Mitchelton-Scott, took fourth place in and Australia's Michael Matthews of Sunweb was fifth – all at 12 seconds behind.

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes featured a 118.5 km course with two ascents of Côte de Cherave instead of the usual one, but the decisive moves were always likely to occur at the finish point of the Mur de Huy.

And so it proved as van der Breggen picked her moment to attack 200m from the line, taking the victory in 3:10:14.

South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, riding for Cervelo-Bigla, came in second, while Van Der Breggen’s Boels Dolmans team-mate Megan Guarnier of the United States finished third – both being credited at two seconds behind the winner.