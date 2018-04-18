Sniffer dogs could be used at major sporting events as part of "disruption techniques" designed to help catch drug cheats, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) chairman Trevor Pearce has revealed after the organisation launched its four-year strategic plan.

The new plan will see a 50 per cent increase in publicly funded testing.

It was unveiled after the Government awarded UKAD an additional £6 million ($8.5 million/€6.9 million) of funding earlier this year.

The sniffer dogs would be deployed at sporting competitions and training facilities in an attempt to aid the fight against doping in sport.

They would be used to help catch cheaters and suppliers of performance-enhancing drugs.

"We are looking at innovative disruptive activities that could range from a bloke in a UKAD jacket at an event, as an obvious deterrent, to using sniffer dogs to detect money or doping products," said Pearce, according to The Times.

"If we were allowed access there’s no reason why those sorts of tactics couldn’t be applied to those who were seeking to take performance-enhancing substances into events or facilities.

"If athletes know they will be at an event it may have an effect.

"We are now exploring this with the National Crime Agency.

"Putting a sniffer dog at an event where it may sniff out illicit performance-enhancing substances being taken in is a good disruptive event."

UKAD's new strategic plan will see a 50 per cent increase in publicly funded testing by the end of March 22 ©UKAD

The strategy will also bring an increase in the number of investigations carried out into people associated with athletes.

Sports governing bodies will be asked to enhance the amount of money they put into anti-doping, as will sponsors of major events.

An "assurance framework" will be produced to ensure governing bodies of sport are fulfilling their anti-doping obligations, while UKAD are also looking at establishing an innovation commission to tackle new forms of doping.

It is claimed the strategy will address the increasing threat to public confidence in clean sport.

"We must do everything we can to make sure sport is free from doping," said Britain's Sports Minister Tracey Crouch.

"UKAD has always been at the forefront of this fight, but as the world of doping evolves we cannot afford to be complacent.

"This new strategic plan, supported by additional Government funding, will help combat doping and ensure that clean athletes are competing on a level playing field."