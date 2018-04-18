Kenyan boxer Brian Agina has gone missing in Australia following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, officials have confirmed.

Barnabas Korir, Chef de Mission of the Kenyan team which competed at the Games, said Agina had absconded and that the police had been informed.

Agina, knocked out of the preliminary round stage of the 52 kilograms event by Pakistan's Syed Muhammad during the Games, attended the Closing Ceremony on Sunday (April 15).

But he could not be found the following morning, when the rest of the Kenyan boxing team were due to fly home.

The rest of the boxing squad departed Gold Coast as scheduled, Korir said.

It has been claimed that Agina asked a team-mate for AUD$100 (£55/$78/€63) before going missing.

"When I got the information, I reported to the police at the Athletes' Village," Korir said.

"We have his passport, his air ticket and luggage.

"The police have promised to call me later and I will wait for their direction."

Kenya's High Commissioner to Australia Isaiah Kabira said "efforts were still being made" to contact the boxer.

Agina has become the latest African athlete to go missing during Gold Coast 2018.

Brian Agina attended the Closing Ceremony before disappearing the following day ©Getty Images

A total of eight Cameroonian competitors also absconded during the Games, along with Rwandan powerlifting coach Paul Nsengiyumva, two Ugandans and two from Sierra Leone.

All of those who attended the Games in the Australian city are free to stay in the country until their visas expire on May 15.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had issued a warning to athletes in the lead-up to the Games not to overstay the visas they were issued to compete.

Dutton had warned athletes that there were "penalties for those who do the wrong thing".

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie urged the athletes to "stay within the law" and not stay in Australia beyond the expiry of their visas.

The same thing happened during the 2012 Olympic Games in London when seven athletes from Cameroon went missing.

Five boxers, a swimmer and football player absconded from the Athletes' Village at the Games.

They were reported to be staying in Europe for economic reasons rather than returning home.

Ugandan athletes were also warned against vanishing during Gold Coast 2018 in the lead-up to the event.

Two Ugandan rugby sevens players, Benon Kizza and Philip Pariyo, went missing after Glasgow 2014.

They were reportedly seen working at a car wash in Cumbernauld, a town 14 miles to the north-east of Glasgow, but were later found living at a hostel for asylum seekers in Cardiff.