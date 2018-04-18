World Sailing has invited countries to bid for the inaugural Offshore World Championship after the governing body confirmed the first edition of the event will be held in 2019.

Members of World Sailing agreed to launch an Offshore World Championship at the Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico in 2017.

The organisation claim it will be a "powerful platform to accelerate the interest and growth of offshore one-design sailing amongst the sailing community".

The event is a new annual offshore double-handed mixed competition between nations, featuring 20 boats.

It is hoped the competition will help the sport engage with new countries as ready-to-use equipment will be provided at the event venue, as well as a training academy.

Interested countries must submit their bid for the event to World Sailing by May 18.

World Sailing will send bidders further questions the following week and there may be a requirement for presentations at the governing body's headquarters in London.

A final decision will then be made by World Sailing's Board of Directors on June 4.

Members of World Sailing agreed to launch an Offshore World Championship at the Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico in 2017 ©World Sailing

"World Sailing’s Offshore World Championship objective is to create a pinnacle endurance competition to be pursued by the best sailors from all nations of the world," World Sailing President Kim Andersen said.

"A mixture of 30 mile and 90 mile coastal races combined with a three day and two-night offshore race will ensure the Championship tests the competitors awareness of offshore sailing and accommodates commercial partners and spectators.

"World Sailing is excited to announce that the inaugural World Sailing Offshore World Championship will be held in 2019 and we are now seeking partners to work with us to bring the vision to life.”

The sport's worldwide governing body is also looking for an event management partner to manage the Championship from the inaugural event through to 2024.

The partner will be responsible for securing a host for each edition and for managing key aspects of the event.

They will also be tasked with promoting and marketing the event and creating commercial value.