This year's European Taekwondo Championships due to take place in Kazan will not be shown on television after Russian organisers failed to deliver the required technical standards so the event could be broadcast.

World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) claimed because officials in Kazan did not keep to the timeframe they had agreed to it meant broadcasters Eurovision (EBU) did not have time to make the necessary arrangements.

The event is due to take place between May 10 and 13.

WTE Media and TV Committee chair Effie Zikouli revealed they had run out of time to solve the problem.

"We did anything possible to facilitate and accelerate all procedures to broadcast the Taekwondo Senior Championships in Kazan," she said.

Eurovision had broadcast the two last editions of the WTE European Championships, including Montreux in 2016 ©YouTube

Zikouli added: "As in delivering Baku 2014 and Montreux 2016, television broadcast is piloted in a spectrum of a well-defined formulated plan that is impelled to be submitted in time, to have the expected results."

The television rights of the WTE European Taekwondo Championships have been granted to EBU under contract since 2013.

The operational standards are governed by the procedures of the Eurovision network and are under specifications agreed and applied internationally.

Default in corresponding to this regulatory set and in provision to not meet the broadcast model has as a result, the removal of the broadcast product from the television programme.

Russian organisers could now face financial penalties from both the WTE and EBU.