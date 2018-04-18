Canada's Don Ryan has been elected as the new President of the Commonwealth Wrestling Committee.

He replaces Jamaica's Noel Thompson, who has stepped down.

Canada's Nigerian-born Olympic champion wrestler Daniel Igali was one of three vice-presidents elected.

Ryan, President of the Canadian Wrestling Federation, will lead a new Board elected during the General Assembly at last week's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

A new agenda for growth during the next four years was also set out.

A total of 22 nations attended the Assembly and agreed to work together to create and approve a new organisational constitution.

"I am looking forward to working with our Board to move our sport forward and strengthen Commonwealth wrestling at all levels," said Ryan.

"We want to improve our efforts on behalf of the athletes, coaches and officials, especially given that wrestling has been recently added as a core sport at the Commonwealth Games."

The Board promised it would seek to improve outreach and up its efforts for promotion and the development of wrestling within the Commonwealth.

"As we continue to develop our sport, I have spoken with representatives from United World Wrestling and the CEO of the Commonwealth Games, David Grevemberg, regarding opportunities to strengthen our sport in the Commonwealth and the world," said Ryan.

"It's a very exciting time for our athletes."

Along with Igali, other vice-presidents elected were Australia's John Saul and South Africa's Sakkie Bosse.

Wales' Ian Wiggett was chosen as the secretary general.

The Board is completed by New Zealand's Marlene Pouri-Lane and Ilai Manu,