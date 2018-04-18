The Canada women’s curling team skipped by Rachel Homan will continue in competition next season, despite its disappointing showing at this year’s Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Team Homan arrived in South Korea as world champions, but only managed to finish sixth in their first appearance at an Olympic tournament.

Last month a Canada team skipped by Jennifer Jones won the world title by defeating Olympic champions Sweden 7-6.

As reported by Canadian sports outlet tnn.ca, the Team Homan members decided to continue as a foursome after meeting at a Toronto hotel following some time off.

"We had a really good meeting and we're feeling really optimistic for the future," lead Lisa Weagle told the Canadian Press.

"After the Olympics we all took some time to recover."

Canada's Team Homan, a disappointing sixth in women's curling at Pyeongchang 2018, and now succeeded by another Canadian team as world champions,plan to continue to compete together next season ©Getty Images

Weagle added: "A few of us went away and just did our own thing so that we could re-charge and come back excited about curling.

"It was definitely a very emotional experience being at the Olympics and we obviously didn’t get the result we wanted.

"But I think we’re still driven to continue curling and accomplish more."

Emma Miskew and Joanne Courtney are the other Team Homan members.

Pyeongchang 2018 marked the first time since curling returned to the Winter Olympic Games programme at Nagano in 1998 that neither Canada’s men nor women reached the podium.

Sweden defeated the home nation for the title, with Japan beating Britain to the bronze medal.