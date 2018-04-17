Birmingham Council have made a major appointment to help oversee preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They have employed Neil Carney, head of Commonwealth Games operations for Gold Coast 2018, as a the £120,000 ($172,000/€139,000) per year project director.

It is the English city's first major appointment since they were awarded the event in December as a replacement for Durban.

Carney also worked on the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London and the 2015 European Games and 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Other major competitions the Irishman has worked on include the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, the 2003 Special Olympics World Games in Ireland and the Volvo Ocean Race.

It is also first appointment to be made by the new Birmingham City Council chief executive, Dawn Baxendale, who only started her own role earlier this month but was involved in the recruitment process.

The project director role, which sits within Birmingham City Council as opposed to Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee, will oversee and coordinate City Council operations and activity.

One of Carney's main tasks will be to help ensure Birmingham is left with a lasting and meaningful legacy for citizens.

Gold Cost 2018 is one of several major events that Neil Carney has worked on ©Getty Images

"I’m delighted to welcome Neil to the team," Baxendale, who attended Gold Coast 2018, said.

"It is a key role for Birmingham City Council, working with all our Commonwealth Games partners, and I am confident he will do a fantastic job as we continue on our journey towards 2022.

"It’s absolutely critical we get the Games right for the people of Birmingham.

"Once the 11 days of sporting action are complete in August 2022, we must ensure that all of the efforts that have gone into the event then help in the long term, by improving the standard of life in the city, attracting fresh inward investment and positioning the city positively on an international stage.

"We had a number of very strong candidates, but Neil’s breadth of experience shone through and we look forward to him getting into the role."

Carney, a graduate of University College Dublin, said: "I am passionate about blending the best of international expertise with local workforces such as that within the City Council.

"I believe that successful project delivery comes from strong, mutual relationships and communication across all Games partners.

"I can’t wait to get started on in Birmingham during a time of fantastic opportunity for the city and its residents."