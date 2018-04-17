Gdynia, in Poland, has been chosen as the venue for this year’s 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 sailing classes European Championships.

Up to 400 of the world’s best sailors will compete for the title of European champion before the 2018 World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.



The event will be held at the Marina Gdynia from July 8 to 13, 2018.

This is the second time the 49er Class has been hosted by Gdynia for the European Championship and the first time for the Nacra 17 Class.

This year's Nacra 17 class European Championships will take place in Gdynia, Poland ©Getty Images



Defending 49er Class European Champion, Dylan Fletcher, said “It’s really exciting to defend our European title for the first time, and we hope to be able to hold off the rest of the pack.

“Having been to Gdynia for the 2010 Europeans, I remember it as a great venue with many spectators and beach goers watching the racing.

“The setup is unique, with racing being conducted very close to shore and in full view of all the interested tourists, but also with a world class sailing facility to host us.”



Gdynia is also hosting the Laser 4.7 World Championships at the same time.

Tomasz Chamera, President of the Polish Yachting Association, commented: “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the best Olympic level sailing in front of some of the top youth sailors.

“We have run many events in Gdynia over the years and we expect this to be a fantastic mix of youth and elite level sailing.”