Double Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games medallist Alice Tai was on hand to cheer on the athletes at the National Junior Para-Swimming Championships in Southampton.

Tai returned from the Gold Coast having won gold in the S9 100 metres backstroke and silver in the S9 100m freestyle.

The 19-year-old Paralympic gold medallist attended the event at The Quays in the English city, which ran from Saturday (April 14) to Sunday (April 15) and was attended by over 100 Para swimmers.

"It’s really nice being back here at the Quays in Southampton," said Tai, who participated at the Championships in the early stage of her career.

"I remember having my first ever meet here back in 2010, so it was literally the very start of my journey.

“To be able to host events like the National Junior-Para Swimming Championships with so many young para-swimmers is really important."

Around 100 swimmers took part at the event in Southampton ©EFDS

Tai added: "It makes everyone realise there is a community within Para swimming and these young swimming hopefuls are experiencing their first steps into that.

“My advice to these junior Para swimmers would be to just enjoy it because nobody can take that away from you."

Tai attended the event fresh from competing at Gold Coast 2018, which featured the largest Para sport programme ever included at a Commonwealth Games.

Ellen Stephenson, who won four bronze medals in the S14 category in Southampton, said Tai had given her "really good advice and encouragement."

This year's Championships were the first to be held in Southampton.

It was organised by the English Federation of Disability Sport and supported by Swim England.