A Brazilian kickboxing gold medallist is among three doping cases to have emerged following last year's World Games in Wrocław, it has been announced here today.

Doping cases also emerged in the sports of rowing and bowling.

Guto Inocente, a Brazilian kickboxer and mixed martial arts professional who won gold in the super heavyweight over 91 kilograms category in the Polish city, failed an in-competition test for four different substances.

These were anabolic steroid stanozolol, breast cancer drugs anastrozole and tamoxifen and tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

He did not request a hearing and accepted the result, although it has not been widely publicised before.

The 31-year-old, a three-time Pan American champion and a world silver medallist in 2009, has also been banned by the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations until July 26, 2021.

An unnamed indoor rower also failed a test for banned facility drug clomiphene during the Games.

It was announced during the International World Games Association (IWGA) General Assembly today that he has been stripped of a silver medal in the men's openweight 2,000 metres and a fifth-place in the 500m finals.

This means that the identity of the athlete must be Bartosz Zablocki of Poland.

Details of the anti-doping programme at the World Games in Wrocław ©World Games

"FISA (the International Rowing Federation) is in the process of having the hearing and will inform the IWGA as soon as possible," it was said today.

An unnamed bowler also failed for banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide in both A and B-samples.

"[The] athlete requested a hearing which is scheduled end of April," the IWGA said.

"After this, World Bowling might need to conduct their part of the hearing process."

A total of 401 samples - 60 blood and 341 urine - were collected during the Games.

There were four adverse analytical findings, one of which was explained by a valid Therepeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

One TUE request was also denied.

It was also explained that the Polish National Anti-Doping Agency had "major challenges" with entering doping control forms in the Anti- Doping Administration and Management System.

The last one was only entered last week, on April 11.

This marks almost 10 months since the World Games took place from July 20 to 30.

It is hoped the International Testing Agency will help administer samples in the future to "resolve some of the issues" faced in Wrocław.