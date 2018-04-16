Callum Hawkins has been discharged from Gold Coast University Hospital following his collapse when leading the men’s marathon at the Commonwealth Games here yesterday.

The Scottish runner had appeared on the brink of victory after pulling clear of the field and stretching away from Glasgow 2014 winner Mike Shelley.

He had opened up an advantage of more than two minutes, with around two miles left of racing on the 26.2 mile course.

But in blistering heat, despite the early start time, Hawkins collapsed.

He briefly got back to his feet and looked to race towards the finish before falling again on Sundale Bridge, colliding with a barrier beside the road.

Shelley passed Hawkins and went on to defend his title.

Munyo Solomon Mutai of Uganda and Hawkin's team-mate Robbie Simpson claimed the silver and bronze medals.

Team Scotland revealed yesterday that he had been taken to the hospital as part of a standard procedure and added there were no major concerns.

The team have now confirmed Hawkins has been discharged.

"Team Scotland is pleased to confirm Callum Hawkins has been discharged from Gold Coast University Hospital today and has been reunited with his team-mates in the Commonwealth Games Village, ahead of the team’s return to the UK," a statement read.

"We would like to thank all the supporters and well-wishers for their kind messages of support and the care and concern that has been shown, particularly here on the Gold Coast."

Callum Hawkins had been leading the marathon by nearly two minutes when he collapsed ©Getty Images

"I’d like to say a huge thanks to all the medical staff at Gold Coast University Hospital for their care over the last 24 hours," Hawkins added.

"It’s great to now be back with my team-mates."

Concerns had been raised regarding the length of time taken for Hawkins to receive medical attention on the course.

Some spectators were also criticised due to taking photographs, rather than assisting Hawkins.

Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters claimed the medical response was in line with agreed guidelines.

"I like many others was distressed to see a wonderful athlete like Callum collapse during the closing stages of marathon," he said.

"Gold Coast 2018 put in place a wide range of measures to ensure athlete welfare and the response of medical staff this morning was within agreed response guidelines and timeframes.

"I was also concerned about the behaviour of a small number of bystanders who chose to take images.

"This is not in keeping with the spirit of Gold Coast 2018."

Officials claimed, that during the race, medical staff were posted at 500 metre intervals in the final kilometres of the course, with all having radio communications.

They added that in competition there are strict rules around accepting medical help and subsequent disqualification, with bridge medical staff having provided treatment when requested.