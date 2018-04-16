Chris Froome has claimed he will not give a "running commentary" on his salbutamol case, as he continues his build-up towards the Giro d’Italia.

The Briton failed a drugs test at the Vuelta a España for the asthma medication after been found to have had twice the permitted 1,000 nanograms per millilitre concentration in his sample.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has so far not been suspended.

Froome, winner of the Vuelta after clinching a fourth Tour de France title earlier in the season, claimed he upped his dosage on the advice of his team doctor when his asthma got worse mid-race.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) requested further information from Froome after the positive test.

It has been claimed that the reasoning was rejected, with the case reportedly moving on to the UCI’s Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Froome initially tweeted that it was "fake news", but later deleted his tweet.

"As I said from the beginning, this whole process was meant to have been confidential," Froome said, according to cyclingnews.

"That's no longer the case, so it's not something I'm going to keep giving a running commentary on, and I don't feel others should be doing that either.

"We are working as quickly as we can to get it resolved.

"I don't have a timeline to give publicly but we're following the process that has been set out to us by the UCI.

"Hopefully, we'll have a resolution as soon as possible."

UCI President David Lappartient has been vocal in his belief that Chris Froome should not ride the Tour de France if his case is unresolved but the world governing body have so not suspended him ©Getty Images

Froome claimed he had been receiving plenty of support during the past few weeks.

"In terms of reactions from fans, I've raced all over Europe this year and the support has been overwhelming," he said.

"It has been quite touching actually, that people have reached out.

"Like I've already said, from the peloton too, the team has been a huge support too."

UCI President David Lappartient has claimed it would be a "disaster" if Froome raced at the Tour de France with the case still not dealt with.

The organisation has, however, opted not to suspend the 32-year-old, despite having the power to do so.

Much of the discussion has centred around whether the Team Sky rider will ride the Tour de France, due to start in Noirmoutier-en-l'Île on July 7.

A verdict appears unlikely to be determined before the race.

Froome is still planning to ride this year’s Giro d’Italia, as he looks to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time.

He is building towards the race, which controversially starts in Israel, by riding the Tour of the Alps.

The five stage race is due to begin today with a 134 kilometres course from Arco to Folgaria in Italy.

Racing will continue through until Friday (April 20).