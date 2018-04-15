World number one Rafael Nadal of Spain will bid for a remarkable 11th title at the Monte Carlo Masters this week as the clay season gets underway prior to the French Open.

Nadal, who made his comeback from injury during Spain's recent Davis Cup victory over Germany, is among a field which also includes Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

The 31-year-old 16-time Grand Slam winner is the top seed for the tournament at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, which begins today.

The Spaniard has a bye for the first round and will open his tour clay court campaign against either Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene or a qualifier.

Nadal will bid to seal a hat-trick of Monte Carlo Masters crowns as he has won the past two editions of an event he won eight consecutive times from 2005 to 2012.

Novak Djokovic is among the other entrants in Monte Carlo ©Getty Images

"I have won the Monte Carlo Masters 10 times, that's a good number," said Nadal.

"But one more victory, why not?"

Nadal, who missed the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open through injury, could face Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam singles champion, in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, who will be aiming to return to his best form in preparation for the French Open, is due to face compatriot Filip Krajinović in the first round.

World number two Roger Federer of Switzerland has again opted not compete in the clay court season, instead choosing to focus on the defence of his Wimbledon title.