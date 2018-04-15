Singapore's Gao Ning concluded the table tennis programme at Gold Coast 2018 in style as he topped the podium in the men's singles and mixed doubles events to extend his Commonwealth Games gold medal tally to five here today.

The 35-year-old veteran overcame Nigerian Quadri Aruna 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-5 to secure his first Commonwealth Games singles title at the Oxenford Studios.

Gao had earlier partnered Yu Mengyu to the mixed doubles crown as the Singaporean pair dispatched England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin 12-10, 12-10, 11-9.

The victory ensured Singapore wrestled back the gold medal from England after Paul and Joanna Drinkhall broke the Asian nation's dominance of the event when they secured the title four years ago in Glasgow.

The bronze medal in the men's singles was clinched by Sharath Achanta of India, who defeated England's Samuel Walker 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10.

Gao was favourite to end his wait for a previously elusive Commonwealth Games singles crown despite having a lower world ranking than Aruna.

The Nigerian, the world number 26, did not play in the team competition through illness and claimed he was still struggling with it when he arrived for the Games here.

