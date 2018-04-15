Australia outclassed Canada to emerge as the winners of the men’s basketball final on the final day of Gold Coast 2018.

The Australian team were hoping to replicate the performance of their women’s squad, who clinched gold last night against England.

A strong opening quarter saw the hosts open up a 10 point lead over Canada, who had surprised new Zealand in the semi-finals.

Australian continued to pull away in the second quarter, giving them a half-time lead of 45-19.

The margin essentially confirmed Australia’s victory, with Canada unable to claw their way back into the tie in the second half.

Strong defence from Australia ended any lingering hopes of a Canadian fightback, with the hosts claiming an 87-47 win.

"They're inspirational in the way they go about their business and the attitude that they give to it, and as you see, they're able to produce on the international stage,” said Andrej Lemanis, Australia’s coach.

"As a team we really took on that identity over the course of the tournament - that we could shut people down.

“Our depth allowed us to sustain a level over the course of the 40 minutes and we were able to wear teams out."

Australia dominated throughout the final ©Getty Images

The bronze medal was claimed by New Zealand, after they saw off the challenge of Scotland.

The second and third quarters would prove key, with New Zealand outscoring their opponents by 17 points.

New Zealand would eventually emerge as 79-69 winners.