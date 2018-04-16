Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) official Sheikha Asma Al Thani has begun her effort to become the first Qatari to ski to the North Pole, having departed with an all-female team.

The expedition will see women from fellow Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

They will be joined by representatives from Slovenia, Sweden, France, Cyprus, Russia and the United Kingdom.

It is claimed the expedition will foster greater dialogue and understanding between Western and Arabian cultures.

"I have been training so hard for over two years to prepare for this incredible challenge and now I just cannot wait to get started," Sheikha Asma said.

"I am a passionate believer in the power of personal challenge to bring people closer together, break down barriers and push the boundaries of what is possible.

"I hope that this expedition will inspire and empower more women to remove their limitations and see that they can achieve more than they think they can and others think they can.

"We should never stop challenging ourselves or give up on our dreams.

"Through this trip, I hope that we are able to create a conversation about how we can all challenge perceptions and reach beyond expectation, not just for these 10 days but long into the future.

"I would like to thank all the many people that have supported me in my preparations and making it possible for me to participate in this expedition, particularly my generous personal sponsors, Engie and Sports Corner."

The group plan to ski 100 kilometres over roughly 10 full days to reach the geographic North Pole.

Sheikha Asma became one of the first Qatari females to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro in 2014, where she sought to raise money to build schools in Gaza.

She works for the QOC as their director of marketing and communications, while also having a role at next year's International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in Doha.

A two-year training schedule has seen her participate in tailored endurance and weight sessions six times a week, with efforts to prepare specific muscles be used to cross-country skiing, while building her endurance.

The team will be sleeping in tents on the ice when they are not skiing and will haul in sledges everything they need to survive in the Arctic.

They will be led by veteran polar explorer Felicity Aston, who in 2012 became the first person in the world to ski across Antarctica alone and without the aid of kites, machines or dogs.

The a journey of 1,744km that took her 59 days to complete.

The team start in the remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard from where they will fly to the floating ice station known as Barneo, before getting their expedition underway.

Two science experiments will be conducted during the during the expedition.