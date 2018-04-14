Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom became the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at a Commonwealth Games after marking her debut with victory in the women’s 45 kilograms to 48kg final here today.

The 35-year-old claimed a unanimous points win over Northern Ireland’s Kristina O'Hara.

Among those watching in the crowd was India’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

"It was a good experience for me, but anything can happen in the ring," Kom said.

"I just have to be confident that I can do my best.

"My opponent was very competitive.

"Even my Sports Minister came to cheer me on.

"My country will be very proud."

