Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom became the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at a Commonwealth Games after marking her debut with victory in the women’s 45 kilograms to 48kg final here today.
The 35-year-old claimed a unanimous points win over Northern Ireland’s Kristina O'Hara.
Among those watching in the crowd was India’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
"It was a good experience for me, but anything can happen in the ring," Kom said.
"I just have to be confident that I can do my best.
"My opponent was very competitive.
"Even my Sports Minister came to cheer me on.
"My country will be very proud."
