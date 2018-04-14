Fact of the day

The first Winter Paralympic Games were held in Örnsköldsvik in Sweden in 1976. The disabilities included were blindness and amputees. A total of 16 countries took part with 53 athletes. Events were held in Alpine and Nordic skiing for amputee and visually impaired athletes and a demonstration event in ice sledge racing. West Germany finished top of the overall medals. They won a total of 28 medals, including 10 gold. The event was originally known as the 1st Winter Olympic Games for the Disabled.