Britain’s four-time wheelchair fencing Paralympic medallist John Clark has died, it has been announced.

He competed in swimming and wheelchair fencing at the Paralympic Games.

Clark enjoyed greater success in wheechair fencing, however.

He won a Paralympic bronze medal as part of Britain's épée team at Heidelberg 1972.

Four years later, he won a silver medal in the men's épée team 2-5 and bronze in the men's épée individual 4-5 in Toronto.

Clark took his fourth medal at Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984, a bronze in the men’s foil individual 4-5.

He was also a wheelchair basketball player for the Thistle Wheelchair Basketball Club based in Edinburgh and was an active member of Scottish Disability Sport.