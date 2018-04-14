Chloe Hosking lived up to her tag as favourite by sprinting to victory in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race at Gold Coast 2018 here today following a superb performance from the Australian team.

The hosts were one of only four teams to boast a maximum contingent of six riders and they used their strength in depth to good effect by setting a strong tempo throughout the 112.2 kilometres race.

Australia massed on the front on the steep climb midway through the 18.5km loop, which the field tackled six times.

The pace saw several riders dropped from the bunch, reducing the peloton further as they crossed the line for the final lap.

An injection of pace by the Australian team reduced the lead group to 11 riders, with Dani Rowe among those providing a threat to the home team, the Welsh rider being well supported by team-mate Elinor Barker.

Australia sought to lead out Hosking in the final kilometre of racing, with Barker trying to open up the sprint for Rowe on the other side of the finishing straight.

Hosking, who suffered a crash at the Tour of Flanders earlier this month, had the speed to come through to take the victory in a time of 3 hours 02min 18sec, improving on her bronze medal from Delhi 2010.

New Zealand’s Georgia Williams followed the Australian across the line to secure the silver medal, ending on the same time as the winner.

Rowe, who switched allegiance from England to Wales ahead of these Games, rewarded a strong performance from her team by securing the bronze medal

Australia controlled the women's road race to set up Chloe Hosking's victory ©Getty Images

"Lots of people say road cycling at the Commonwealth Games is not a big deal," said Hosking.

"But you know what, I'm Commonwealth champion and it's a big deal.

"I wish all six of the girls could have 'Commonwealth Games winner' on their CV.

"Road cycling is such a cool sport, I really couldn't have won without them."

Hosking's victory gave Australia their 13th cycling gold medal of the Games.

They will go in pursuit of a 14th when the men's road race takes place later today.

