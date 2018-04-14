Russian organisers of the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk have announced that FORWARD will produce the official uniform of the Games.

The official signing of the contract is due to take place tomorrow at the Press Centre of the Siberia International Exhibition and Business Centre as part of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

The agreement will see FORWARD become authorised to manufacture official Games branded uniform including jackets, jumpers, tee-shirts, hats, scarves and gloves.

Once the agreement is signed, the design process for the uniforms will commence before they are put into production for the Univrsiade, due to take place next year between March 2 and 12.

FORWARD also supplied clothes for the 2013 Summer Universiade in Kazan ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

As well as warm winter clothing, FORWARD will produce lighter garments with Winter Universiade 2019 branding.

All clothing will be available to buy on the official Games website and in FORWARD stores as soon as this autumn.

This is not the first time that FORWARD have been involved with a Universiade event in Russia having provided equipment for athletes, volunteers, officials and other participants of the Summer Games in Kazan in 2013.

FORWARD have been in partnership with Russian sport for a number of years have been the official supplier of sportswear to Russia’s university teams since 2003.