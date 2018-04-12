England's Jack Laugher produced a truly dominant performance to win the men's three metres springboard event here this evening and claim his second Commonwealth Games gold medal of Gold Coast 2018.

Laugher, who retained his one metre springboard title yesterday, triumphed by a huge margin of 66.70 points over nearest challenger Philippe Gagne of Canada.

The Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist registered a total of 519.40 points to Gagne's 452.70.

The 23-year-old had earlier mis-judged his fifth five in the preliminary round, dropping him to fifth place.

"To know that I had made a medal position, or most of it, before my last dive was obviously confidence boosting," Laugher, silver medallist in the event at Glasgow 2014, said.

"Coming from this morning’s dreadful fifth dive to absolutely smash it this afternoon and almost lead from the get-go really, it meant a lot to me.

"I’m proud of my score.

"It’s almost what I got in Rio [523.85] so it was a good performance."

Laugher will aim to make it a hat-trick of gold medals when he competes alongside Chris Mears in tomorrow's men's synchronised three metres springboard, an event he tasted victory in at Rio 2016.

Rounding out today's podium was home favourite James Connor with 438.50 points.

Defending champion Tze Liang Ooi of Malaysia finished way down in 10th position with 373.75 points.

Australia's Melissa Wu clinched the women's 10m platform gold medal with her final dive ©Getty Images

There was a dramatic finish to today's other medal event as Australia's Melissa Wu snatched the women's 10m platform gold medal from defending champion Meaghan Benfeito with her final dive.

It appeared as though Canadian Benfeito had done enough to retain her title after registering 67.20 points for her last attempt and finishing on a total of 359.75.

Needing 76.16 points to secure the gold medal, Wu managed 76.80 with her final dive for a total of 360.40.

The veteran diver, who first represented Australia as a 13-year-old at Melbourne 2006, was a discretionary selection to appear at her fourth Commonwealth Games.

Wu overcame a significant wrist injury, stress fractures and bulging discs in her back to chase her first Commonwealth Games medal since she won gold in the 10m platform synchronised and silver in the 10m platform at Delhi 2010.

"It means so much to me, especially being at the Commonwealth Games because that's where it all started for me," Wu said.

"That [Melbourne 2006] was the start of my career and now to be at a second home Games towards the end of my career, to be able to do that, I'm just so happy and so proud."

Taking the bronze medal was England's Lois Toulson, Laugher's partner, after she pipped Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong Pamg in the final round to secure third place.

The 18-year-old finished with a total of 344.20 points.

Pamg, in third place for much of the competition, ended up fourth with 340.20 points.

Fellow Malaysian Jun Hoong Cheong, the reigning world champion, finished fifth with 332.85 points.

Diving action at Gold Coast 2018 is due to continue tomorrow with medals set to be won in the men's synchronised 10m platform, women's one metre springboard and men's synchronised three metres springboard.