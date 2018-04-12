Scotland's Commonwealth Games boxing medallist Stephen Lavelle has been charged with assault following an altercation at a Gold Coast nightclub.

Lavelle, winner of a bronze medal in the 91 kilograms category at Glasgow 2014, allegedly punched a woman and glassed a man at the Sin City nightclub in Surfers Paradise.

The 27-year-old is now a resident of Australia and has "no official capacity" with the Scottish team, a statement said.

Lavelle has been charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

A statement from the Scottish team condemned his behaviour following the incident in the early hours of this morning.

"This is not the type of behaviour that we would expect from anybody associated with Team Scotland, past or present," they said.

The Sin City club is proving to be a hotspot for trouble at these Games as Northern Ireland boxing captain Sean McComb was barred from Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach after being held there by police for allegedly fighting a bouncer.

McComb was ejected from the club and was then allegedly involved in an altercation with the bouncer.

Confusion surrounding the circumstances of the incident has surfaced in the last 24 hours, however, after the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council (NICGC) issued a statement claiming McComb was an "innocent victim".

The statement from the NICGC said the reputation of the organisation had been "impugned" after they were shown footage outside of the nightclub by Queensland Police.

Sean McComb, left, was barred from attending a local hotspot of nightclubs following an altercation with a bouncer ©Getty Images

The video "raised concerns as to the accuracy of the initial information", the NICGC said.

The NICGC also threatened the possibility of legal action.

McComb remains in the Gold Coast 2018 Athletes' Village, it was confirmed today, but the CGF have asked that he not be allowed to consume alcohol at the Village.

The Commonwealth Games Federation are upset by the statement sent out by the NICGC and chief executive David Grevemberg called on the issue not to be played out in the "court of public opinion".

It has been claimed that at the time of the alleged incident McComb was with Connor Wallace, deselected from the Northern Ireland team for the Games here because he is part of an ongoing investigation "in relation to offences concerning child protection".

Wallace was granted a tourist visa to travel here and support the Northern Ireland team.

"The athlete is still in the Village under supervision from the Northern Irish team team until this has gone through the appropriate process," said Grevemberg.

"There have been some elements overnight from the Northern Irish team and at this point it is playing out in the court of public opinion but it needs to go through the legal process."