The Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) has announced the 2018 Para South American Games will not take place.

Buenos Aires had expressed their interest in organising the event, backed by the Argentinian Paralympic Committee (CoPAr) and the country’s Government.

They were forced, however, to pull out due to financial reasons last December.

The APC immediately began searching for alternatives and held discussions with the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) of Chile, Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil.

But the limited time frame meant it was not possible to organise an event that would ensure athletes had optimum conditions to perform.

Financial constraints have prevented Buenos Aires hosting the Para Central American Games ©Getty Images

APC Interim President Eduardo Montenegro said: "It is unfortunate news that the 2018 Para South American Games will not take place, following on from Santiago 2014’s success.

"Para sports in the Americas have been steadily growing over the past few years, and we will continue working hard to ensure people with impairment have a platform to practice sports and develop their skills."

The Para South American Games were due to be a qualification event for next year’s Parapan American Games.

The APC is now in talks with the International Federations for those sports to find alternative ways for them to qualify for Lima 2019.

The first Para South American Games were held in Santiago in Chile in March 2014, with 583 athletes from eight countries competing in six sports.

