Lynne Seymour became the oldest Australian Commonwealth Games gold medallist in history as the host nation held off a spirited fightback from South Africa to claim the mixed B2/B3 pairs title at Gold Coast 2018 today.

The 67-year-old lead, directed by husband Bob, and Jake Fehlberg - whose director was father Grant - recovered from a slump in form midway through the match to earn a tense 12-9 victory in the visually-impaired event.

South Africa, represented by lead Nozipho Schroeder, skip Phillipus Walker and respective directors Graham Ward and Johanna Van Rooyen, fought back valiantly but it was not quite enough as they were forced to settle for the silver medal.

Wales took the bronze medal with a 13-12 win over Scotland in an extra end after the two sides could not be separated following the regulation period.

Seymour, the world's top ranked player in the classification, overtakes fellow bowler Dorothy Roche as the oldest athlete from Australia to win gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Roche was a member of the victorious women's four team at Auckland 1990 when she was aged 61 years and 10 months.

Seymour and Fehlberg got off to a slow start before they slowly exploded into life in the second end with four points.

Australia held off a spirited fightback from South Africa to take the gold medal ©Getty Images

It set the platform for a storming opening six ends from Australia.

They led 9-1 after the sixth but it was at this point where South Africa slowly grew back into the contest.

Schroeder and Walker took advantage of a drop in performance level from the Australian pair to move to within two points of Seymour and Fehlberg heading into the final end.

At 11-9 down, South Africa remained in contention for a shock triumph over the pre-event favourites, who had beaten them 26-3 in their opening group match.

Australia held their nerve, though, scoring one in the final end to wrap up a triumph played out in front of a boisterous and enthusiastic crowd.

The result handed the hosts their first gold medal in the event after South Africa won the inaugural mixed B2/B3 pairs competition at Glasgow 2014.