Retired eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has arrived in the Gold Coast to support Jamaican athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games here.

Bolt, who called time on his career after last year's International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in London, is expected to attend sports such as athletics and netball during his stay here.

The 31-year-old landed here last night and was greeted at the airport by Gold Coast 2018 mascot Borobi.

"It is the first time I am actually going to be at a championships and not actually competing," Bolt told Channel Nine.

"So I am excited just to watch and to cheer on.

"I am looking forward to seeing it from a different angle.

"We are a big track nation so I always expect the best from them at all times."

Game time pic.twitter.com/3OPCiGHI1P — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 10, 2018

Bolt's late arrival meant he missed the 100 metres final at the Carrara Stadium on Monday (April 9), where South African Akani Simbine claimed the gold medal.

Simbine upset Bolt's former training partner Yohan Blake, who earned bronze behind Henricho Bruintjes of South Africa.

Organisers of the Commonwealth Games here have made a concerted effort to involve Bolt in the Games, despite the Jamaican sprint king not participating.

Bolt is an 11-time World Championship gold medal, whose world record for the 100m of 9.58sec has stood since he broke his own mark at Berlin in 2009.

He was part of the Jamaican men's 4x100m relay team which won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Jamaican star could yet be confirmed as a nine-time Olympic champion again in the next few weeks if Nesta Carter's appeal against his disqualification from Beijing 2008.

Carter was disqualified from the race after he failed a drugs test for banned energy boosting substance methylhexaneamine following re-analysis of his sample.

It meant Jamaica lost the 4x100m crown they won at the Games in the Chinese capital.

Bolt is scheduled to give a press conference here tomorrow.