Calgary’s bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games could be abandoned on Monday (April 16) when the City Council votes whether to continue the project.

The ruling body passed a motion to formally vote to consider the future of the bid by a 9-1 majority.

They had been due to meet to discuss whether to pass a public engagement initiative of almost CAD$2 million (£1.1 million/$1.6 million/€1.3 million) with an eye to a potential referendum by the end of the year.

But councillor Druh Farrell, a vocal opponent of the project, then asked for a "temperature check" to assess the body's continued interest.

George Chahal was the only councillor not to support this motion.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi had earlier described the bid exploration process as "being in the ditch" following increasingly tense debate, although he remains personally supportive.

Concerns were raised about "missteps" and a lack of neutrality by those assessing whether to press ahead.

This represented a substantial shift from the situation last month where the Council voted 8-6 in favour of continued exploration.

Full financial analysis on the bid is not due to be completed until June.

"I share the frustration [regarding] the last minute changes by other orders of Government, I share the frustration of reports that aren’t clear enough coming to council in terms of what’s being said," Nenshi was quoted as saying by the Calgary Herald.

"I think it’s fair to say it’s a bit in the ditch.

"And the question is, is it worth pulling out of the ditch or not?

"And I think it is."

Calgary are seeking to repeat the success of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Mistakes made so far include the incorrect posting of a report prematurely claiming Federal and Provincial Government support last month.

A combined CAD$10.5 million (£5.8 million/$8.1 million/€6.6 million) was eventually committed by these bodies, but only to support the formation of a Bid Corporation rather than definitely pressing ahead.

An Ipsos poll published by Global News last week claimed that 92 per cent of local citizens would back a privately funded bid and found that 56 per cent believe there are more benefits than risks to hosting the 2026 Olympics.

A total of 66 per cent of those surveyed in a poll of 1,303 Canadians last month, however, reportedly believe the city would risk going into "serious debt" if it hosted the 2026 Games and only 49 per cent would be happy for taxpayers' funds to be used.

Graz in Austria, Sapporo in Japan and Stockholm in Sweden are among the other contenders.

They are joined by Sion in Switzerland, Erzurum in Turkey and a joint Italian bid from Milan, Turin and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The International Olympic Committee are due to vote to confirm which cities progress to the candidature stage in October at its 133rd Session in Buenos Aires.

A host is due to be chosen in 2019.