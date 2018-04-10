The Organising Committee for the Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade has announced that the Hoch-Ybring ski area will host Alpine competitions at the event.

Alpine skiing is the latest sport to have its venue confirmed for the event in the Swiss city.

Cross-country skiing will be held in Andermatt-Realp, with curling, freestyle skiing and snowboard in Engelberg.

Lenzerheide will host biathlon while short track and figure skating will be in Lucerne and ice hockey in Sursee and Zug.

Chairman of the Board of the Holiday and Sports Centre at Hoch Ybrig, Wendelin Keller, expressed his delight at the announcement.

"We are very happy to be able to host the ski competitions," he said.

"That we are now part of this multi-sport large event for students is all the more beautiful."

Hoch-Ybring is the seventh 2021 Winter Universiade venue to be announced ©Hoch-Ybring

The 2021 Winter Universiade Organising Committee's head of sport Karl Lustenberger added: "With the Hoch-Ybrig ski resort, we have been able to win a strong partner for the Alpine skiing competitions.

"The ski resort has homologated slalom and giant slalom slopes as well as a super-G piste, on which Swiss Championships have already been held.

"This is an ideal starting point.

"Attractive and demanding race-tracks are waiting for the athletes."

Lucerne 2021 have announced that Swiss National Council member Marcel Dettling will become the head of the Local Organising Committee for the Hoch-Ybrig venue.

One of Dettling's first tasks will be to welcome International University Sports Federation officials when they visit for an inspection of the venue this week.