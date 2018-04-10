Qatar could participate at next year's Copa América in Brazil after Aspire Academy director general Ivan Bravo claimed the 2022 World Cup host nation would be invited to the tournament.

Bravo said Qatar was in line to be one of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) six invitees from outside of the region.

If it is confirmed, Qatar, ranked 101 in the world, would line-up against the likes of five-time winners Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

"It will be the first time that Qatar will face teams like Brazil or Argentina," Bravo, head of the Qatari Government-backed facility in Doha, said.

"It will be a unique opportunity for the team to accumulate experience, so that it can compete on an equal basis at the 2022 World Cup."

According to reports, Qatar will be joined by China, Japan, who competed at the 1999 event, Mexico and two other countries outside of South America.





Aspire Academy director general Ivan Bravo claimed Qatar would be one of the six invitees ©Getty Images

It had been claimed CONMEBOL were hoping to lure 2010 World Cup winners Spain and Portugal to the tournament.

It is now expected the six additional teams will come from the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football.

The 2019 Copa América was initially due to be held in Chile before they instead hosted the 2015 edition following an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The deal between the two countries was struck after the CBF conceded staging the 2013 Confederations Cup, the 2014 World Cup and the Olympic Games two years later would be too much of a challenge for the country.

Concerns were raised on how the nation's finances would cope with hosting all three events in quick succession.

Qatar's successful bid for the 2022 World Cup remains the subject of a criminal investigation but officials in the country deny any wrongdoing.