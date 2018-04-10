Australia’s Cameron Meyer claimed gold in the men’s individual time trial event at Gold Coast 2018 here today, as two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond secured a podium finish.

Bond would set the standard in the first of the two waves of cyclists to head out on the 38.5 kilometre course.

The New Zealander, who switched to cycling after clinching a second coxless pairs rowing gold at Rio 2016, made a steady start but climbed to the top of the standings at the midway point.

He was forced to swerve to avoid a team car and a traffic cone knocked over by a motorbike during his ride, as the 32-year-old showed the form that saw him clinch the Oceanian title two weeks ago.

Bond would take to the leader’s chair at the finish, after he crossed the line in a time of 48min 45.45sec.

The New Zealander was left watching as the second wave took to the course, headed by home favourite Meyer.

The Australian earned three gold medals on the track at Delhi 2010, but has since spent significant time on the road riding for World Tour team Orica-Scott.

Meyer would go through the midway point at 22:01.52, with England’s Harry Tanfield emerging as his closest rival at 24 seconds down.

The gap between the two would grow, as the steep climb in the centre of the course began to take its toll on Tanfield.

Tanfield proved the first man to push Bond off top spot, as he finished just 2.15 seconds faster that the New Zealand athlete.

The winner was clear from the moment Meyer entered the finishing straight, with the Australian having a comfortable cushion over Tanfield to complete the final metres.

Cameron Meyer enjoyed a 30 second buffer over England's Harry Tanfield, left, at the finish ©Getty Images

To the delight of the home crowd, Meyer stormed across the line in a winning time of 48:13.04, a clear 30 seconds quicker than Tanfield, making up for his disappointment in missing out on a points race medal on the track two days ago.

"There's so much motivation going around after the first week with other athletes winning gold.

“I missed my target in the points race, so I did have fire in my belly going out there today, and it couldn't have gone better.

“My coach approached me two weeks because he knew I had good road-racing form.

“He sorted out a bike out for me and got all my measurements and I just thought I'd give it a crack.

“At the moment my main goal is track cycling at the Olympics, but this has definitely inspired me to do more time trial racing."

The silver medal ensured both Tanfield brothers wold leave the Games with a medal, following Charlie’s gold medal in the men’s individua pursuit event on the track.

Despite missing out silver by mere seconds, Bond claimed he had executed a “perfect race”.

He also reflected on incident with a team car, which may have cost him the silver.

Two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond earned bronze ©Getty Images

"I tried to overtake someone from an African nation and the car didn't get out of the way in time,” Bond said.

“I had no time to think about it.

“I was lucky that I'd done this before.

“Even though it was less than ideal, you just have to roll with the punches.

"I'm really happy with the race.

“It has probably been my most complete race to date.

“I executed the race perfectly, I couldn't have given any more.”