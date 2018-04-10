Buenos Aires 2018 has received more than 35,000 applications from over 130 countries for its sports volunteer programme at the Summer Youth Olympic Games, claimed to be the biggest of its kind in Argentina’s history.

The selection process is now underway to choose up to 8,000 volunteers who will have the opportunity of taking part in the Youth Olympic Games, due to take place between October 6 and 18 and featuring 3,998 athletes from 206 countries.

The criteria for selection takes into account education, languages, experience in big events and in specific areas.

Skills will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

A total of 73 per cent of the 35,274 candidates are from Argentina.

The host nation is followed in the rankings for most registered candidates by Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Bolivia and Peru.

Outside of Ibero-America, Russia has the most followed by China, France and the United States.

There are 16 applicants aged 76 or over.

Of those that have applied, 63 per cent of the candidates are between 18 and 35 years old.

Of the total, 55 per cent of the applicants are men.

The volunteer registration period was launched on December 5 last year and closed on March 31.

Applicants who have registered but have not yet completed the registration form can still do so at www.buenosaires.com.

Registration for a set of specific sport positions will remain open for a few more weeks.

Volunteerism is one of the main values of the Olympic Movement.

Buenos Aires 2018 claims the Games would not be possible without the participation, dedication and commitment of the volunteers.

It will be the third edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games after Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014.