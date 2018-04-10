Northern Ireland's Sean McComb has reportedly been barred from Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach after being held by police for fighting a nightclub bouncer during the Commonwealth Games here.

The boxer, who lost to Luke McCormack in the last 16 of the men's under 64 kilograms division on Sunday (April 8), was ejected from the Sin City nightclub at around 2.45am this morning.

He allegedly than began a fight with the bounders outside, the Queensland Times report.

The 25-year-old was reportedly pinned down by Sin City staff until police arrived and issued him with an infringement notice for public nuisance with violence.

Police reportedly said that nobody was injured by that McCormack had been issued a banning notice from the "safe night precincts" in Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach.

These notices were introduced by the Queensland Government as a way to reduce drug and alcohol-related violence.

McComb won a bronze medal at the 2015 European Games in the under 60kg category, representing Ireland.

He was supported by Sport Ireland until last year but is now self-funding his way towards the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo .

"Cheers for all the messages everyone not the 1st time I've been beat and won't be the last!" he tweeted after his loss.

"But all the support keeps me going thanks again! Bang bang gravy chip."

Cheers for all the messages everyone not the 1st time I've been beat and won't be the last! But all the support keeps me going thanks again! Bang bang gravy chip! — sean mc comb (@sugarseantl) April 8, 2018

American swimmer Ryan Lochte was embroiled in the best-known recent instance of an athlete getting in trouble during post-event celebrations after being accused of falsely supporting a crime at Rio 2016.

The 12-time Olympic medallist claimed he and team-mates Jimmy Feigen, Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger had been held-up and robbed by men posing as police.

It later emerged that the group had been obliged by an armed security guard to pay for damage caused to a petrol station after a drunken night of celebration.

Canadian ski cross racer Dave Duncan was also among two people to have been arrested and released following the drunken theft of a car during the Winter Olympic Games in February.

Perhaps the most infamous incident involved Australian swimmer Dawn Fraser at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

She was accused of stealing an Olympic flag from a flagpole outside Emperor Hirohito's Palace from the Kōkyo and was later suspended for 10 years by the Australian Swimming Union.

In a separate incident here, one of the 3,700 officers specially deployed by Queensland Police for the Games has been sent back to Brisbane after becoming involved in an incident.

"Officers of the Queensland Police Service are expected to uphold high standards of behaviour and accountability whether they are on or off duty," a statement read.

"The Queensland Police Service is aware of an incident at a licensed venue in Surfers Paradise overnight involving an off-duty officer deployed to the Gold Coast.

"The matter has been referred to Ethical Standards Command for assessment and investigation, however the allegation is not criminal in nature."