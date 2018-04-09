India were crowned winners of the men's team table tennis event here at Gold Coast 2018 after they clinched an impressive victory over Nigeria in the final.

The Indian team were hoping to repeat the gold medal winning success of their women's team from last night, but first had to come through a tricky last four tie to reach the final.

A battling performance saw their team overcome Singapore 3-2 in the semi-final stage of the tournament, which set up a clash against either England or Nigeria.

England appeared the favourites to secure a place in the final, with Nigeria's star player Quadri Aruna not taking part in the competition as a result of illness.

Despite his absence, Nigeria were able to clinch a 3-2 success against their rivals to advance to the gold medal match.

Bode Abiodun looked on course to give Nigeria the ideal start to the final as he took the opening game 11-4 against India's Sharath Achanta in the first singles tie.

Achanta would storm back by winning the next two games 11-5, 11-4, before edging his opponent 11-9 in the fourth to complete the victory.

The second match followed a similar pattern to the first, as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost the opening game against Segun Toriola, only to win the next three.

Gnanasekaran would ultimately emerge as a 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 winner, putting India on the cusp of gold.

England triumphed in a bronze medal match against Singapore ©Getty Images

He would join Harmeet Desai to play the men's doubles rubber, with Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo tasked with keeping Nigerian hopes alive.

The duo were unable to extend the competition further, as India emerged as straight games 11-8, 11-5, 11-3 victors to secure the gold medal.

Nigeria, despite tasting defeat, were able to celebrate claiming their first medal of the Games by taking the silver.

England bounced back from their disappointing semi-final defeat to beat Singapore in the bronze medal match.

Paul Drinkhall emerged as a 13-11, 11-5, 11-9 winner over Singapore’s Ning Gao in the first match of the competition.

His team-mate Liam Pitchford then claimed a 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3 win against Shoa Feng Ethan Poh to put England 2-0 up.

In the doubles rubber Paul Drinkhall and David McBeath found themselves trailing 6-11, 11-13 against Xue and Poh.

The pairing would hit back to take the next three games 11-4, 11-9, 13-11, securing England a place on the podium in the process.