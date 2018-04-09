World Rugby is this year's best-performing governing body on social media, followed by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), new research has claimed.

The assessment has been made by REDTORCH's #SportOnSocial Report, which measured the social media performance of 35 International Federations recognised by the International Olympic Committee from March 2017 to February 2018.

After analysing more than 155,000 posts that generated more than 171 million engagements, the report named World Rugby as top performer in terms of Facebook and YouTube performance.

The 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia and the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland generated substantial engagements, with both tournaments creating viral content.

Climbing eight places on the table and finishing a close second was the ITTF, while FIBA retained its third spot.

The Women's Rugby World Cup helped boost World Rugby's performance ©Getty Images

Also enjoying social media success were the the International Skating Union and World Curling Federation which, having capitalised on the success of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, were the two biggest climbers in the rankings table.

They finished seventh and 22nd respectively.

REDTORCH chief executive Jonny Murch said: "We carefully calculated performance through analysis of four of the most popular social media channels - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

"This gave each Federation an overall position in our rankings table.

"We believe the #SportOnSocial Report and its extensive data insights provides Olympic sports with a clear picture of how they are performing on social media and the opportunity to learn which tactics achieve winning numbers."

To see the complete report click here.